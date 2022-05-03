Don Lemon’s assault accuser drop suit, claims he misremembered events

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The man who accused CNN host Don Lemon of a sexually charged assault says he misremembered events and has retracted his story.

Hice filed a bombshell lawsuit against Lemon over two years ago, accusing the openly gay CNN host of assault and battery at a bar in the posh Sag Harbor town of the Hamptons area, east of New York City in July 2018. Hice had long claimed that Lemon put his hand down the front of his own shorts, "vigorously" rubbed his genitalia and shoved the same hand into Hice’s mustache area while asking a vulgar question during the alleged late-night incident.

DON LEMON’S ASSAULT ACCUSER SAYS HE’S TURNED DOWN THREE SETTLEMENT OFFERS

"After a lot of inner reflection and a deep dive into my memory, I have come to realize that my recollection of the events that occurred on the night in question when I first met CNN anchor Don Lemon were not what I thought they were when I filed this lawsuit," Hice said in a statement provided to Fox News Digital.

Hice declined comment when asked by Fox News Digital whether he was compensated for dropping the lawsuit. He did not respond to a follow-up question asking what he misremembered.

Robert Barnes, who represented Hice, did not respond to a request for comment.

Lemon’s attorney, Caroline Polisi, dismissed online chatter about whether Hice was compensated.

"The only monetary judgment in this case came from the Court ordering Mr. Hice to pay Mr. Lemon's attorneys' fees because of his egregious misconduct in this litigation. Not a single penny was paid by Don Lemon or any of his representatives to Mr. Hice or anyone having anything to do with Mr. Hice," Polisi told Fox News Digital.

"Because of my advice, Don has had to remain silent in the face of a malicious, false, and vulgar attack on his character," Polisi continued. "Don is looking forward to moving on with his life, now that he's been fully vindicated."

Hice had previously told Fox News Digital that the "horrible ordeal has taken a huge toll on not only me, but my loved ones as well" and he had long claimed Lemon offered a settlement before talks broke down, and the formal complaint was filed.