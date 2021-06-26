Biden DOJ lawsuit over Georgia election law may backfire, legal scholar Jonathan Turley says

Attorney General Merrick Garland announced that the Department of Justice is suing the state of Georgia Friday over their passing of a law to ensure election integrity and security. President Biden has been highly critical of the new law comparing it to Jim Crow. George Washington University Law Professor and Fox News contributor Jonathan Turley sat down with "Fox & Friends" Saturday to analyze the DOJ lawsuit.

"I'm highly skeptical and I think they may ultimately regret this move. It could indeed clarify this issue in a way the Biden administration does not want," Turley said.

Turley raised questions over the merit of the lawsuit citing similarities between Georgia and other states such as Delaware. "But, this is a very dubious case in my view. Because the Georgia law has great overlap with other states like Delaware" he said.

GEORGIA OFFICIALS FIRE BACK AT DOJ'S 'BLATANTLY POLITICAL' LAWSUIT AGAINST THE STATE'S ELECTION LAW

Turley also mentioned the popularity of requiring identification when going to the polls to vote, a key component of the Georgia voting law. "Voter identification as an example is extremely popular with voters And you now see a lot of democratic members beginning to say really, ‘we are not questioning that anymore.’" he added.

REPUBLICANS BLOCK 'ROTTEN' ELECTION REFORM BILL IN SENATE AS VP HARRIS PRESIDES OVER DEBATE

The George Washington law professor discussed the political ramifications of the lawsuit coupled with House and Senate democrats trying to pass major federal election reforms. "One of the issues that the court may ultimately amplify is that elections were left in the Constitution to the state. Alexander Hamilton actually wrote in the federalist papers imagine if the federal government was to take over the management of elections and he basically said we would all object. Well, that's what's happening now in Congress they are trying to essentially federalize elections and I think they are going to have a serious pushback on this lawsuit."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Georgia state Attorney General Chris Carr, who will be defending the state in court, fired back at the DOJ, telling Fox News the lawsuit is simply a "political campaign flier," and will not be upheld in a court of law.

Joe Karwacki is a production assistant with Fox News.