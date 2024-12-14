DNC fundraiser says Democrats have 'stench of loser' hanging over party following defeat to Trump

DNC National Finance Committee member Lindy Li said the Democratic Party has been weakened by President-elect Donald Trump's victory to the point it has the stench of "loser" on it.

"I think, unfortunately, the Democratic Party has the stench of loser written all over the party," Li, a prominent fundraiser for the party, said on "Fox & Friends Weekend."

Big Tech leaders like Google CEO Sundar Pichai, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg have all either met with Trump or directly, in the case of Altman, made donations to Trump's inaugural committee after his election victory.

Amazon is planning to make a $1 million donation to Trump's inaugural fund. Altman also donated $1 million to Trump's inaugural fund, with Zuckerberg announcing similar plans to strengthen his ties with the president-elect.

"I'm speaking as a Democrat myself, this brings me no joy to say it. I feel like the Democrats are going to be consigned to the wilderness for at least the next four to eight years and Jeff Bezos is probably thanking his lucky stars that he withheld that endorsement," Li said. "They're doing everything they can now to continue the détente."

Bezos ended presidential endorsements by the Washington Post, which he bought in 2013, shortly before Election Day this year. The decision angered some liberal staffers and reporters who were eager to throw the paper's official position behind Vice President Kamala Harris.

When asked about the reaction of the tech industry as a whole to Trump's victory, Li said that they are excited about his incoming administration.

"I think the tech world is loving the fact that Donald Trump is going to be the next president," Li said. "He's really embraced crypto. He's saying that he wants the United States to be the crypto capital of the world."

Li also spoke on the rising unpopularity of key Democratic Party policies, including addressing illegal immigration, saying that voters are "fed up" with Democrats.

"I'm speaking as an immigrant," Li said. "For immigrants like me, who became naturalized Americans, proud and grateful Americans, it's extremely upsetting that people are just flooding into the country willy-nilly."

Zuckerberg visited Trump in early December at Mar-a-Lago to strengthen his ties with the president-elect as he prepares to enter office in January.

