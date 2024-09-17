'Agatha All Along' stars cheer new show as 'gayest Marvel project yet' ahead of Disney+ premiere

Stars of the newest Disney+ Marvel show, "Agatha All Along," endorsed the show as the "gayest Marvel project yet" ahead of the series premiere on the streaming platform Wednesday.

"Agatha All Along" is a sequel to the popular "WandaVision" miniseries which premiered on Disney+ in 2021. It "focuses on Kathryn Hahn’s character, Agatha Harkness… as she sets off on a dangerous, mysterious adventure filled with trials and tribulations," the show synopsis says.

While at the red carpet launch in Los Angeles on Monday, several cast members were asked by Variety senior culture editor Marc Malkin to react to claims the show was the "gayest Marvel project yet."

"It better be, cause that's what I signed up for. I think it is," actress Aubrey Plaza responded.

Malkin went on to compliment Plaza on her character's chemistry with "Agatha," played by Hahn in the show. He asked if the show would get "gayer and gayer" as it went on.

"Yes darling, but I can't tell you how," she said, grinning before joking, "But yes, it will be a gay explosion by the end."

Malkin asked other stars of the show if they agreed the show was Marvel's "gayest" yet.

"I would agree with that, yeah," actress Sasheer Zamata responded.

"You'll see when you watch it. But you know, I think witches are queer inherently, just because we are outcasts and like, set aside for many reasons. I think the show shows a really good representation of different types of people and that we can all use the power we have within to go forth and be great," she continued.

Show lead Kathryn Hahn also agreed with the description, telling Variety, "What is the most exciting about it is that that's not exactly what it's about. It's so normalized. But yeah, I definitely think it is."

When asked the same question, actor Joe Locke said, "I would say so, yes. It’s got many layers. Definitely gay is one of them."

The cast comments come roughly one month after Disney officially canceled "The Acolyte," which its showrunner billed as "the gayest Star Wars ever" ahead of its premiere.

Despite being a hit with critics, the show proved to be one of the most divisive entries in the "Star Wars" franchise with audiences. After it premiered in June, the show had just a 14% audience score.

Disney canceled "The Acolyte" in August after just one season.