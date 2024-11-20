Director of iconic Cold War thriller ‘Red Dawn’ John Milius is 'very happy' Trump won, daughter says

Iconic director John Milius was thrilled about President-elect Donald Trump's victory, according to his daughter.

"Obviously he was very happy," Amanda Milius, a filmmaker and former Trump administration official, told Fox News Digital in an exclusive interview. "We agreed that we both had – and I think a lot of people who felt this way – had like more of a sense of relief than this, like, exuberant, overjoyed excitement, which is what we all felt in 2016."

John Milius, the director of 1980s classics like "Red Dawn" and "Conan the Barbarian" as well as the Oscar-nominated screenwriter of "Apocalypse Now," has kept a relatively lower profile in recent years following a stroke he suffered in 2010. But Amanda says he keeps up with politics as much as ever.

"My dad's been a Trump guy, honestly, since 2014," Amanda said. "My dad has been on Team Trump since, like, the moment you could be."

‘FAMILY TIES’ STAR JUSTINE BATEMAN SAYS TRUMP'S ELECTION LIFTED ‘SUFFOCATING CLOUD’ ON FREE SPEECH

Amanda told Fox News Digital that unlike most in liberal Hollywood, her father didn't think so fondly of Vice President Kamala Harris.

"He hated her!" Amanda chuckled. "I mean, he was just laughing at the idea of it. He just thought it was ridiculous. He thought the concept of Kamala Harris being president… he has a very over-the-top way of putting things… but he basically said that anyone who would consider voting for her for president was just an idiot. He's like, 'There's no – there's no way this can be serious.' Like, it was just as unserious as Joe Biden. It was the whole thing was unserious."

"He had, I think, a bit more vitriol for Hillary [Clinton] because, you know, she'd been around longer and he'd had more time to form opinions about her. But he was not impressed, I guess we can say that," she added.

MAHER BLASTS LEFT ‘DOUBLING DOWN’ ON WHAT ‘F---ED’ THEM IN ELECTION: ‘TAKE ONE WEEK TO ASK WHAT YOU DID WRONG’

Amanda described her father as "always [being] on the outside politically of Hollywood" but was never fond of fellow filmmakers and entertainers weighing in on politics. And in 2024, Harris had some of the biggest names rallying behind her from Oprah Winfrey, Meryl Streep, George Clooney, and Julia Roberts to music stars like Beyoncé, Bruce Springsteen and Lady Gaga.

"He's always felt free to be even more outwardly right wing than I think he normally would have if Hollywood wasn't so overtly left wing. Because he's like a very contrarian personality," Amanda told Fox News Digital. "If Hollywood was just sort of a mix of normal people, he probably wouldn't have felt such a need to be so vocally right wing. But because it was so left, he just went farther to the right."

"He rolls his eyes with the rest of us when Hollywood comes out and supports a candidate," she said.

BILL MAHER PANS MEDIA'S EXCUSES FOR KAMALA HARRIS' DEFEAT: AMERICA JUST ‘DIDN’T LIKE' HER

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Amanda Milius served in the first Trump administration in the White House and the State Department, something she said made her father "very thrilled."

She also followed in her father's footsteps as the director of the 2020 documentary "The Plot Against the President."