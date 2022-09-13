Dingell defends Democrat spending amid red-hot inflation: Biden is 'investing in America'

Expand / Collapse search
Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Mich., went on "America Reports" Tuesday to explain why Democrats are championing massive spending bills as data reveals inflation rose faster than expected in August with price gains remaining painfully high for Americans.

STOCK MARKET NEWS: STOCKS PLUNGE AS INFLATION RISES 8.3% IN AUGUST

REP. DEBBIE DINGELL: I support investing in America, and that's what he's doing. He's bringing jobs home. We're going to build CHIPS plants. Well, we've been debating this CHIPS field. Germany's built another CHIPS plant. I support him doing that. Sometimes you have to invest to create. And do I support the green economy? Global climate is real. If we don't think we've seen enough of flooding and wildfires and drastic temperatures, how hot was it? 110 degrees out West. That's real. So I'm tired of everybody bickering about it. We can do both. We got to come to this table and we got to worry about economic security, national security and environmental security. They're all real. And it's not easy. It's not simple stuff. We got to roll up our sleeves and work together to address all three.

