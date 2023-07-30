Devon Archer has an 'opportunity to be a hero,' says House Oversight Chairman Comer

Kentucky Congressman James Comer, R., joined Fox News' 'Sunday Morning Futures' to discuss the latest in the Biden Family business dealings investigation and former Hunter Biden associate Devon Archer's testimony before the House Oversight Committee, telling host Maria Bartiromo that Archer has the 'opportunity' to share the truth and be a 'hero.'

MARIA BARTIRTOMO: What are you expecting to get from Devon Archer tomorrow? Let's talk about that on the record testimony.

REP. JAMES COMER: … Yeah, well, I don't want to put words in Devon Archer's mouth, but I'll say this. He has an opportunity to come tomorrow to the House Oversight Committee and tell the truth. He has an opportunity to be a hero, like the two whistleblowers were, like the judge in Delaware was, who rejected the sweetheart plea deal from the Department of Justice to Hunter Biden. Devon Archer could be in that category of Americans that just come and tell the truth. That's all we want. We know that Devon Archer was on the board of Burisma with Hunter Biden. We know that Devon Archer has met and communicated many, many times with Joe Biden about Burisma and other things. So this is going to be an opportunity for Devon Archer, just to tell the truth. We have other bank statements that we've obtained that we have questions about pertaining to countries that we believe Archer may have knowledge of.

… So, you know, my hat's off to Devon Archer when he shows up tomorrow. I know it's tough. I know he's been intimidated by the Biden legal team, but hopefully he saw what happened in that courtroom in Delaware last week. And there are good people in the justice system. And we saw that judge stand up and reject the obvious sweetheart plea deal that the Department of Justice gave the President's son. I know that the President's legal team has been telling our witnesses that they don't need to cooperate with the committee, that nothing's going to happen to the Bidens. I don't think that's true. And I think we saw that play out in the courtroom next week. So we're excited about Devon Archer. and I appreciate his willingness to come.

