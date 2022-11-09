DeSantis emerges from midterm election as ‘likely’ Republican nominee if he goes ‘toe-to-toe’ with Trump: Penn

The state of Florida is historically an electoral battleground, however, Ron DeSantis achieved an astonishing landslide victory Tuesday, securing his second term as governor, and potentially making him the favorable potential presidential challenger in 2024.

The long-fought battle between Republicans and Democrats for control of Congress is finally winding down, but it is still too close to call as several key Senate races continue to tighten.

2022 MIDTERM ELECTION RESULTS

"Overall, we went to sleep in a divided country. We woke up in a divided country. There are slight movements here, with the exception of Florida. Florida was clearly a landslide for the Republicans," former Clinton adviser Mark Penn said on "Mornings with Maria," Wednesday.

Taking into consideration DeSantis' convincing victory, Mark Penn argued that he has emerged from the midterm elections as the likely presidential nominee for the Republican Party in 2024.

"I do think the fact that DeSantis was seen as not adverse to Trump, but almost the next Trump. In many ways, I think he comes out of this as the likely presidential nominee for the Republicans if he is willing to go toe-to-toe with Donald Trump and that he has a real chance to win," Penn told FOX Business host Maria Bartiromo.

Conversations regarding former President Trump's re-election have swirled around the Republican Party for months, however, with DeSantis' recent success, tensions between the once-friendly conservatives have flared. Trump mocked DeSantis during his rally in Pennsylvania Saturday, and it did not sit well with supporters.

"We’re winning big in the Republican Party for the nomination like nobody’s ever seen before," Trump told a crowd in Latrobe, Pennsylvania. "There it is, Trump at 71%, Ron DeSanctimonious at 10%."

Fox News contributor and New York Post columnist Karol Markowicz expressed distaste for Trump’s commentary, telling host Stuart Varney on Monday that Floridians are "really mad" at the former president.

"It's interesting because I think both men are pretty well-liked in the conservative movement. But I've heard that so many people, since that comment, say that they really didn't like that Trump did that," Markowicz noted.

Though Trump nor DeSantis have officially confirmed 2024 presidential bids, Trump indicated at a rally Monday night that he’s making a "big announcement" on November 15.

As the political climate seemingly reaches its pinnacle, former Clinton adviser emphasized that America is in desperate need of true "leadership," and DeSantis' valiant victory could be the crossroads the Republican Party needs to determine a new figurehead for the 2024 presidential election.

Fox News’ Kristen Altus contributed to this report.