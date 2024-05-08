Denver migrants refuse to leave encampment, send mayor list of demands

A group of illegal immigrants in Denver is refusing to leave encampments until the city meets its demands.

The migrants published a document with 13 specific demands before they acquiesce to Denver Human Services’ request to leave the encampments and move to more permanent shelters funded by the city.

"At the end of the day, what we do not want is families on the streets of Denver," Jon Ewing, a spokesman for Denver Human Services, told Fox 31.

The list sent to Mayor Mike Johnston included requests for provisions of "fresh, culturally appropriate" food, no time limits on showers and free immigration lawyers, the outlet reported.

The migrants insisted that if these are not met, they will not leave their tent community.

The current encampment is situated "near train tracks and under a bridge," Fox 31 noted, adding that it has been there for the last couple of weeks.

Further details of the demands read, "Migrants will cook their own food with fresh, culturally appropriate ingredients provided by the City instead of premade meals – rice, chicken, flour, oil, butter, tomatoes, onions, etc… Shower access will be available without time limits & can be accessed whenever… Medical professional visits will happen regularly & referrals/connections for specialty care will be made as needed."

The migrants also insisted they get "connection to employment support, including work permit applications for those who qualify," as well as "Consultations for each person/family with a free immigration lawyer."

Additionally, the migrants demanded privacy within the shelter once moved there and, "No more verbal or physical or mental abuse will be permitted from the staff, including no sheriff sleeping inside & monitoring 24/7 – we are not criminals & won’t be treated as such."

The demands were sent following the Denver government obtaining a petition to have the migrants moved, according to the outlet.

Ewing told Fox 31 the city just wants "to get families to leave that camp and come inside," noting its offer will give migrants "three square meals a day" and the freedom to cook.

He also said the government is willing to work with people to compromise and help them figure out what kind of assistance they qualify for.

Ultimately, Ewing said, the city wants to work with migrants to determine, "What might be something that is a feasible path for you to success that is not staying on the streets of Denver?"

The Denver mayor has been under pressure from the city’s ongoing migrant crisis, making headlines and receiving stiff backlash earlier this year for proposing budget cuts to the city’s government, including cuts to the city’s police force, to fund more money for dealing with the city’s migrant crisis.

The city of Denver did not immediately reply to Fox News Digital's request for comment.