Democrats terrified Trump could beat Biden in 2024 rematch: 'Be very f---ing worried'

Multiple Democratic Party strategists are growing increasingly worried over a 2024 presidential match-up between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump, telling outlets that the party is "underestimating" Trump, and noting that the Biden campaign is not showing enough "urgency" so far.

One strategist recently warned Democrats to "be very f---ing worried" about Trump's chances in a rematch between him and Biden next year.

Both The Hill and New York Times published pieces Wednesday featuring Democratic strategists warning that Trump is still formidable and Biden’s team doesn’t seem to be taking his re-election prospects seriously enough.

SEN. COONS GOES ON DEFENSE AS ONE ISSUE CONTINUES TO HURT BIDEN IN POLLS WITH HIS OWN PARTY

"Democrats are getting a sinking feeling when it comes to Donald Trump: They can see him winning again," The Hill reported, noting that party strategists have this fear despite Trump’s various scandals and current legal troubles, including the civil trial that found the former president liable for sexual abuse and defamation on Tuesday.

The outlet spoke to "one prominent Democratic strategist, who said, "There is a concern from a lot of people like me, for sure. There’s a disconnect between the consultant class of our party and the voters."

Shredding Biden’s apparent re-election strategy, the strategist added, "They think they can just run a bunch of ads talking about how crazy Donald Trump is [and] that will be enough. That’s just not the case."

The outlet then mentioned the other strategist who had a very straightforward warning for Democrats ahead of the potential match-up. "Be very f---ing worried," they said.

The Hill pointed to recent polls that seemed to be bolstering these fears. It mentioned an ABC News/Washington Post poll from this week that "found Trump leading Biden by 6 points, 45 percent to 39 percent." The report noted that many Democrat operatives see this as an "outlier" and claim the polling data in "inconsistent," though the report provided several other recent polls in response.

The outlet said, "A Harvard-Harris poll from late last month placed Trump ahead of Biden by 5 points, while another by the Wall Street Journal gave Biden a smaller 3-percent lead. Last week, Democrats got another glimpse into the state of play: Trump and Biden in a dead heat. An Economist/YouGov poll put them each at 46 percent."

The Hill then claimed how "Polls also show a lack of passion in Biden’s reelection effort," a point that The New York Times fleshed out in its piece on the "early sluggishness" of Biden’s 2024 campaign.

NEW POLL ON PRESIDENT BIDEN'S MENTAL, PHYSICAL HEALTH OFFERS WARNING SIGN FOR 2024

The subhead to the Times piece proclaimed, "Some Democrats worry that the campaign’s early sluggishness shows a lack of urgency ahead of a possible rematch against Donald Trump. His aides say they know what they’re doing."

The article opened with a description of the campaign’s slow start: "Two weeks after President Biden unveiled his re-election bid, his campaign manager has yet to start the job, his seven co-chairs have not had a group discussion and his team has made little outreach to allies in Congress."

It noted how, seeing this, "Democratic allies worry, some in public and more in private, that Mr. Biden and his political team — whose successes have come chiefly by running against Donald J. Trump rather than through organic liberal enthusiasm — are not displaying the necessary urgency for the coming battle."

A former Barack Obama campaign strategist, John Del Cecato, told the paper he feels that people don’t seem too concerned about the upcoming race. He said, "Part of me is troubled that people are more enthusiastic about doing the often unglamorous work of government policymaking when there’s an extremely important political campaign that is staring us in the face."

He added, "I don’t know if that speaks to a belief that this will be a joyless campaign re-election effort or if it’s something else."

Though "Top Biden officials dismiss the early concerns from inside the party as sideline sniping," the Times claimed, adding that Biden aides have "supreme confidence" in their candidate considering all his electoral victories so far.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Campaign spokesman Kevin Munoz told the paper, "We are meeting all of the goals and metrics we’ve set for ourselves to assemble another winning coalition in 2024."