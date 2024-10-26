Democrats struggle to understand Trump’s appeal among Latino men in Arizona: Politico

While the Harris campaign leads the Trump campaign among Latino voters in Arizona, Latino men are proving a more difficult constituency to reach for Democrats.

"I think the bottom line is, Democratic consultants, Democratic politicians, they just have such a hard time accepting that Latinos can just be conservative," a historian at Northwestern University, Geraldo Cadava, told Politico.

Some polls, including a Suffolk University/USA Today poll, have found that Latino men under the age of 50 strongly support former President Trump.

TRUMP, HARRIS NECK AND NECK IN BATTLEGROUND STATES ARIZONA, GEORGIA, NORTH CAROLINA

"Looking at the data, it was all about inflation/economy and immigration," pollster David Paleologos said when asked to summarize the survey findings for Politico.

"She’s 7 percent shy of where she needs to be," Paleologos said of Vice President Kamala Harris' popularity with Latinos in Arizona.

Some voters have also signaled support for Harris' policies, however. Gerald de la O, who has voted for Trump previously, told Politico that he was impressed by Harris' economic policies.

"Her economic plan to give the middle class their money back sounded pretty good," he said to Politico.

TRUMP RECEIVES UNANIMOUS ENDORSEMENT FROM BORDER PATROL UNION

"Hispanic men want to be able to work," Catholic author, radio host, and Catholics for Trump leader Jesse Romero said to Politico. "They don’t want government overreach. They want to be left alone."

The debate over mass deportations, which Trump has spoken in favor of on the campaign trail, is also a point of division for Hispanic voters.

"The first group that is going to be benefited by a mass deportation resolution to the immigration problem are the Hispanics that have been in this country legally for the last 40, 50 years," Hispanic communications director for the Trump campaign, Jaime Florez, told Politico. "We all know that I’m an immigrant, right? I understand when the president [Trump] is talking about immigrants, he’s not talking about me."

The Harris campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.