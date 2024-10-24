Trump, Harris neck and neck in battleground states Arizona, Georgia, North Carolina

Former President Trump is in a neck-and-neck race with Vice President Kamala Harris in three critical swing states, according to new polling.

The Thursday Marist polls found Trump and Harris virtually tied in Arizona, North Carolina and Georgia, while Harris holds a 5-point lead in national polling.

Trump leads Harris by one point in Arizona with a 50%-49% match-up. Meanwhile in North Carolina, Trump holds another slim 50%-48% lead. Both candidates are tied at 49% in Georgia, according to the poll.

The Marist polls were conducted from Oct. 17-22, surveying over 1,400 residents from each of the states. The margin of error for North Carolina was 3.2%, while it was 3.7% in Arizona and 3.9% in Georgia.

The poll lines up with other surveys in the final stretch before Election Day. The Wall Street Journal released a poll on Wednesday showing Trump and Harris in a dead heat nationally, giving Trump a slight 47%-45% lead.

The polls widely indicate that the honeymoon period has passed for Harris, though she remains much more popular than President Biden when he led the Democratic ticket.

The latest Fox News poll results , with Trump with 50% support and Harris at 48%, were a reversal from last month, when the vice president had the edge.

"Overall, the movement toward Trump is subtle but potentially consequential, especially if he is making gains among college-educated voters," said veteran Democratic pollster Chris Anderson, who conducts Fox News surveys with Republican Daron Shaw. "However, the race has been well within the margin of error for three months and the outcome will likely hinge on which side is more effective at getting their voters to the polls as opposed to persuasion."

While national polls are helpful, the race for the White House is not based on the national popular vote. The winner on Election Day will be determined by their performance in the swing states.

Harris has the clear advantage on the financial front as she and Trump enter the home stretch. The Harris campaign hauled in $221.8 million in September, according to filings, more than triple the $63 million brought in by the Trump campaign last month.

Fox News' Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report