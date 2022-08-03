Democrats reached 'cynical low' by meddling in GOP primaries, says New York Times editorial board

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The New York Times editorial board wrote Wednesday that the Democratic Party reached a "cynical low" while meddling in Republican primary elections and boosting candidates they believe will be easier opponents in the general election.

"Anyone who proclaims concern about the future of democracy shouldn’t come within a whiff of these democracy-denying candidates, let alone help them win votes. But Mr. Cooper and other Democratic Party groups have been elevating Big Lie proponents over their moderate Republican opponents all year, making a mockery of the American political system," the editorial board wrote.

They specifically criticized Gov. Roy Cooper, D-N.C., who emphasized on the one-year anniversary of Jan. 6, the importance of democracy. "Governors must help lead the way in standing up for the truth, protecting our democracy and making sure that it’s the vote of the people that decides elections," Cooper said at the time.

The editorial board authors slammed Cooper, who chairs the Democratic Governors Association (DGA), a group that has backed Republican candidates like Dan Cox in Maryland's gubernatorial election. Cox was victorious over his opponent, Kelly Schulz.

They said the strategy, which was also used by the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC), was "profoundly" irresponsible.

"What if these election deniers actually win? And second, if Democrats believe that democracy is in danger and they need Republican support to save it — or at least a reality-based G.O.P. in our two-party system — then they have weakened their standing as defenders of democracy by aligning with those who would thwart it," the authors wrote.

The editorial board authors also called on President Biden to renounce the strategy.

"Of course, Democrats want to hold on to their slim House majority. But selling out democratic principles to do it? That is a disappointing low for the Democratic Party. President Biden and party leaders should renounce this repugnant and risky strategy," they wrote.

The DCCC targeted Rep. Peter Meijer, R-Mich., by boosting the Trump-backed candidate, John Gibbs. The DCCC told Fox News Digital that it was spending $425,000 on an ad for the Grand Rapids, Michigan, media market.

Gibbs beat Meijer by less than 4,000 votes on Tuesday.