Democrats deserve to lose in 2028 if 'pretty boy' Gavin Newsom is the nominee, says former party operative

A former Democrat predicts the party will lose another election cycle if California Gov. Gavin Newsom is chosen as the 2028 presidential nominee.

During an appearance on "Jesse Watters Primetime," former Democratic operative Evan Barker, revealed she had officially left the party and voted for President-elect Donald Trump in November.

"Gavin Newsom, if he actually becomes the nominee in 2028 — the Democrats deserve to lose again because there's no way a pretty boy from Marin County is going to be able to win over swing voters in swing states. It's not going to happen," she said.

Barker suggested that voters will remember that Newsom infamously dined at the swanky French Laundry restaurant during the COVID-19 lockdowns — a footnote she claimed would make it difficult for him to connect with working-class voters.

Newsom was a top surrogate for President Biden during the president's re-election bid. With the blessing of the White House, the two-term California governor debated then-Republican presidential candidate and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis last year on Fox News.

Newsom's travels on behalf of Biden brought him to New Hampshire and South Carolina, two crucial early-voting states on the Democratic Party's nominating calendar.

With Trump's election victory last week, Newsom became one of the Democratic Party leaders getting ready to lead the opposition. The governor announced that California state lawmakers would meet to quickly take legislative action to counter Trump's likely upcoming agenda.

The 57-year-old Newsom's second term in Sacramento will finish at the end of next year, right around the time the 2028 presidential election will start to heat up.

If Newsom does run, Vice President Kamala Harris could assume the mantle of California governor.

In an October poll, 46 percent of Golden State registered voters said they would be very likely or somewhat likely to back Harris for governor, according to a poll from the University of California at Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies co-sponsored by the Los Angeles Times.

Forty-two percent of respondents said they would be very unlikely or somewhat unlikely to support the vice president.

