Democratic strategist rips her skydiving instructor after jump for having 'arrest Fauci' helmet sticker

Democratic strategist Tracy Sefl was a big fan of her skydiving instructor until she found out he wasn’t a fan of Dr. Anthony Fauci, according to a now-deleted tweet.

"I literally put my life in this guy’s hands and we all loved him but I didn’t read the writing on his helmet until… you have got to be f---ing kidding me," she wrote Monday to accompany an image of the instructor’s helmet that featured an "Arrest Fauci" sticker.

Sefl, who is followed by prominent Democrats ranging from Hillary Clinton to an assortment of CNN and MSNBC personalities, deleted the tweet after it was mocked by critics but journalist Siraj Hashmi captured a screshot.

"She spent a grand for a new dating app pic and can't use it now," pundit Stephen L. Miller joked.

While Fauci has emerged as a hero to some on the left during the COVID-19 pandemic and has consistently championed the effective coronavirus vaccines, the government’s top infectious diseases expert has also come under fire for inconsistencies, goalpost moving, and hyper-caution. Fauci has also been accused of lying to Congress over whether or not the U.S. government funded gain-of-function coronavirus research in Wuhan that could have sparked the coronavirus pandemic in the first place.

Fauci recently gave the stamp of approval for kids to trick-or-treat outdoors this Halloween after warning against it last year, but also said it was "tough to predict" when Americans could again mingle maskless indoors.

Fauci’s critics have labeled him a hypocrite who seems to love the attention he’s received during the pandemic, but others hang on the doctor’s every word. It’s safe to assume the man with an "arrest Fauci" sticker isn’t a fan, but many mocked Sefl for declaring she "loved him" until she saw the message on his helmet.

After deleting the tweet, Sefl urged her followers to "be kind," but many evoked the now-removed message.

Sefl did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

