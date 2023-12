Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Democratic pollster Stanley Greenberg told CNN on Monday that President Biden is "losing ground" every month as the 2024 election gets closer, and suggested the president's team stop touting progress.

Greenberg joined CNN's Jim Acosta on Monday to talk about Biden's re-election chances. Acosta asked him about why people aren't feeling inflation cool down.

"What the president is currently doing is his tweets always start with, ‘we’re making progress,' and then he mentions prices," he said, noting the president was also trying to convince Black voters they were doing a good job. "They are losing ground, every month, and angry about it."

He suggested Biden's team take a step back and figure out how to deal with the inflation problem.

Acosta also asked him about The Washington Post's reporting on Biden and his reaction to recent poll numbers.

"After pardoning a pair of turkeys, an annual White House tradition, Biden delivered some stern words for the small group assembled: His poll numbers were unacceptably low, and he wanted to know what his team and his campaign were doing about it," The Washington Post reported.

Acosta asked Greenberg what his team should be doing about the low poll numbers.

"What the president is currently doing is still talking about progress, and you can't keep talking about progress when the 3/4 of country thinks we're on the wrong track," Greenberg responded.

He said Biden needed to "get where people are," and tell voters, "we get it."

"And where they are is on the rising prices. They need to stop with their own voters and say ‘we get it,’ if inflation is the biggest problem, we get it. We are in touch with that,'" he said.

Thomas Edsall, a New York Times opinion columnist, spoke to several pollsters, analysts and more about a poll conducted by Democracy Corps, a Democratic advisory group founded by James Carville and Greenberg. The group conducted a survey of 2,500 voters between Nov. 5 and Nov. 11.

Greenberg, according to Edsall, summarized the results in an email and wrote, "this is grim."

He argued in an op-ed for the Financial Times that there were three "exceptional factors" shaping the 2024 election.

"First, the inflation produced by the economy restarting after the pandemic, supply chain problems, rising energy prices following the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the high cost of food. Second, heightened anger at profiteering by big companies and increasingly visible monopolies. And third, surging levels of migration caused by wars, political unrest and extreme weather," Greenberg wrote.