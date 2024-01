Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Some Americans blasted Democratic Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker this week for touting another year of record-breaking weed sales in his state.

Pritzker wrote on X that Illinois had broken records in pot sales for the third year in a row on Sunday, celebrating his state's growing success in the cannabis industry since the drug's legalization in 2020.

But dozens of social media users slammed the governor on social media for bragging about increased drug use.

"For the third year in a row, Illinois had record-setting growth for adult-use cannabis sales," Pritzker wrote on X on Sunday. "We’re building the most prosperous and accessible cannabis industry in the nation – taking steps to repair the damage of the past and creating real opportunity for all Illinoisans."

The social media post garnered over 300,000 views and received hundreds of responses. A few X users said the governor should be more concerned about excessive drug use in his state's communities.

"What he is really saying is his state is such an unbearable hellscape that record numbers of people are retreating to weed for a temporary escape," one X user wrote. "I don’t think I would be bragging about this."

Another wrote: "When pot, gambling and killing babies are your growth industries, you got problems."

Pritzker signed a bill in June 2019 legalizing adult-use cannabis, but the law didn't go into effect until Jan. 1, 2020.

Since then, in-state residents' pot sales have boomed, increasing from $39 million in January 2020 to $117.9 million in December 2023, state data show.

"Most adults would feel shame with growing drug use in their communities," one user wrote.

Another X user wrote: "The state of Illinois is a proud drug dealer. What kind of message is this for young people?"

Some X users raised concerns about the dangers of excessive marijuana use as legalization efforts have made the drug more readily available.

The high-THC level drug and its products have sometimes been linked to an increased risk of addiction and psychosis, a 2022 study published in Lancet Psychiatry found.

Marijuana users who have had at least one psychotic episode after using cannabis are also almost 50% more likely to develop schizophrenia or bipolar disorder, according to a 2017 study published in the American Journal of Psychiatry. The risk was even higher for teens and young adults.

Even an avid marijuana user wrote on X that increased weed sales shouldn't be touted.

"As a daily pot smoker myself here in IL, this is not something you should be proud of," the user wrote. "Everyone knows it's not ‘healthcare’. It's aiding in the drug addiction of the general populace. Be real."

Pritzker's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.