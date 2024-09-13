'Democratic diet' pushed on Americans under Biden-Harris is 'not sustainable,' voter warns

With less than two months until the 2024 presidential election, former President Trump and Vice President Harris are making their final pitches to voters. However, Vice President Harris' record in the Biden administration leaves some voters skeptical of how she would handle the presidency.

"We can't afford Kamala to be in office. This Democratic diet that we were all just put on the last three years is not sustainable," Nevada voter Lydia Dominguez said on "Fox & Friends First" Friday.

The ABC News Presidential Debate Tuesday gave both candidates an opportunity to spell out their economic policy, an issue that remains top of mind for voters.

While Harris pitched her "opportunity economy," voters appear wary of trusting the vice president's economic promises given her connection to the Biden administration.

"We're all tired of not having any money in our pocket. And quite frankly, I think we're all tired of being just flat-out lied to," Georgia voter Jon German told co-host Todd Piro.

"[Harris] obviously has no idea that the root cause of all of their problems is the price of their energy and the price of fuel, because that dictates pretty much the economy."

According to a recent Fox News poll, over half of voters in the battleground Sun Belt states - Arizona, Georgia, Nevada and North Carolina - trust former President Trump with helping the U.S. economy. In contrast, 43% said they trust the vice president.

"She's so disconnected from regular folks like myself and all the rest of us," German added.

"We cannot afford another four years of a Democrat in office… We need to just keep pushing because Trump policies worked. We all had a better economy under Trump. And no, I cannot be on another Democratic diet for another four years," Dominguez said.

Another top issue for voters is crime, which one former NYPD officer said voters are "misinformed" about.

"I'm kind of skeptical because I think most voters are misinformed. That's why they make bad decisions and put bad people in office," Harold De Lancey said.

Coupled with crime rates over the past three years, Harris' record as a prosecutor in California has many skeptical about her ability to tackle crime.

While crime is a major concern, a recent Fox News poll shows 4 out of 10 voters say the economy will be the most important issue in their vote for president. Crime is a top issue for only 2% of voters surveyed.

