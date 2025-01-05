Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

DC mayor describes 'forward-looking' meeting with Trump ahead of inauguration on MSNBC

Mayor Bowser said the meeting lasted between 45 minutes to an hour and that she felt 'optimistic'

Hanna Panreck By Hanna Panreck Fox News
Published
DC Mayor details 'forward-looking' meeting with President-elect Trump Video

DC Mayor details 'forward-looking' meeting with President-elect Trump

Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser detailed her roughly hour-long meeting with President-elect Donald Trump during an interview on MSNBC, and said he was forward-looking and candid.

Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser detailed what she described as a "forward-looking" and "candid" meeting with President-elect Trump during an interview with MSNBC on Saturday. 

"You are right that the city of Washington, D.C., the capital city, has a different relationship with the president of the United States than any other city in America," Bowser said. "And I have had the privilege now to work, this will be my third transition with the president and the second with Donald Trump."

MSNBC host and former RNC chair Michael Steele asked Bowser about what D.C. residents could expect from the president-elect ahead of his inauguration day and how she went about the meeting, noting that the two had a somewhat contentious relationship during Trump's first term.

"And I would characterize it as a forward-looking meeting, where we talked about the things that are important for the district and for him in his second term. I think it was candid. I think it was level-setting, and we are looking forward to working on those shared priorities," Bowser said. 

Muriel Bowser

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser described her meeting with President-elect Trump during an interview with MSNBC on Saturday. (Screenshot/MSNBC)

MSNBC host Symone Sanders-Townsend said it was not a contentious meeting, and noted the pair also talked about crime. 

"I would say that it was like any meeting that you would expect between two leaders that have constituents who want to move the city and the nation forward. It was not a quick meeting, either. It was not rushed. I would say we were there between 45 minutes and an hour," Bowser explained. 

After their meeting, Bowser said in a statement that she was hopeful they would find common ground. 

"I am optimistic that we will continue to find common ground with the president during his second term, and we look forward to supporting a successful inauguration on January 20," she added. 

Trump at a campaign event

President-elect Trump arrives to speak at a news conference at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in Texas. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Trump and Bowser clashed in the summer of Trump's first term, specifically during the George Floyd riots. 

Bowser declared that a portion of the street leading up to the White House that protesters spray-painted to read "Defund the Police" would be officially recognized by the District of Columbia as "Black Lives Matter Plaza" in 2020. 

Bowser and Trump also publicly sparred over the use of federal law enforcement to quell the riots and protests that engulfed the nation's capital, as well as other American cities. 

Additionally, Trump criticized a proposal in 2020 to alter national monuments. The proposal was put forth by a group tasked by the D.C. mayor to find schools, parks, monuments, statues and buildings named after historical figures that they believe represent an oppressive or racist history.

Fox News' Danielle Wallace contributed to this report.

Hanna Panreck is an associate editor at Fox News.

