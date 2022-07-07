Dave Rubin on blue cities and progressive policing: 'Look where crime is rampant'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Dave Rubin of ‘The Rubin Report’ joined Trace Gallagher on ‘The Story" Thursday to weigh in the recall efforts surrounding Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon in his former home state of California.

GEORGE GASCON RECALL EFFORT UNITED LOS ANGELES RESIDENTS FEARING CRIME SURGE, PROSECUTOR SAYS

TRACE GALLAGHER: I want to move on to George Gascon, if I can, because he looks to me from Williams report there. Dave, he's being walked closer and closer to the door.

DAVE RUBIN: Well, I hope so. You know, Trace, I am no longer a Californian. I'm a Floridian. I live in a free state now. But George Gascon, who of course, was Bernie-backed and George Soros-backed, and this is a guy who has brought progressive policing and as he said his own words, he wants equitable policies. So they are allowing for more crime, whether it's petty theft, whether it's more intense crime, and they don't really believe in proper policing.

RECALL GASCON CAMPAIGN COLLECTS OVER 700,000 SIGNATURES, MOVES TO NEXT PHASE

And then over time, these systems fail, which is why San Francisco just recalled their DA Chesa Boudin, who is also Bernie-backed and Soros-backed. And look what is happening in every one of these progressive cities. I mean, this is one of these things where we talk about it, and it sounds like it's partisan because we're saying, oh, these progressive D.A.s, except just look at the numbers.

Look where it's not safe. Look where murder is skyrocketing. Look at Chicago, look at Portland, look at Seattle. Look where they defund the police, disrespect the police, look where crime is rampant.

NEW YORK CITY OVERALL CRIME INCREASES 31% WHILE INCARCERATION CONSERVATION RATE STOOPS TO 18%

And then look at some more red-leaning cities. And guess what? Law and order is respected. The police are respected. And you could do what DeSantis is doing down here in Florida, which is offering $5,000 bonuses to police officers who want to get out of California and New York.

