Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media

Daniel Penny 'overcharged' by prosecution in 'patently unfair' move, attorney argues: 'Miscarriage of justice'

Claypool says prosecutors knew they could 'never get a conviction on second-degree manslaughter'

Taylor Penley By Taylor Penley Fox News
Published
close
Attorney says Daniel Penny trial is a ‘miscarriage of justice’ Video

Attorney says Daniel Penny trial is a ‘miscarriage of justice’

Attorney Brian Claypool shares his thoughts on the Daniel Penny trial on ‘Fox News Live.’

Attorney Brian Claypool accused the prosecution of intentionally "overcharging" Marine veteran Daniel Penny in the Jordan Neely subway chokehold case, knowing the move would boil down to the jury weighing on the "easier-to-prove" lesser charge. 

The judge in the high-profile case granted the prosecution's motion to dismiss the top charge of second-degree manslaughter before the jury broke for the weekend, leaving them to weigh the lesser charge of criminally negligent homicide when court deliberations resume on Monday.

Jurors failed to reach a unanimous agreement twice, prompting the dismissal.

"I thought when this case started that this prosecutor overcharged Daniel Penny. This never was a second-degree manslaughter case; that requires Penny to intend to harm Jordan Neely. That requires proof that Penny knew and had reasonable belief to know that Jordan Neely was going to die because of this chokehold and still did it," Claypool said.

"There's no facts to support that, so these prosecutors overcharged, knowing they'd never get a conviction on second-degree manslaughter, and then got what they wanted. Then they get the judge to say, 'Well, you can't agree on that one, but let's go to the lesser charge, which is easier to prove.' What that does is it induces jurors to throw up their arms after they've been deliberating three or four days and say, 'OK, let's just get them on the lesser charge,' so it's patently unfair, and that's a miscarriage of justice."

LEAD DANIEL PENNY PROSECUTOR SECURED LIGHT SENTENCE FOR THUG WHO KILLED 87-YEAR-OLD IN ATM ROBBERY

Daniel Penny arrives for his trial in the NYC subway chokehold death of Jordan Neely

Daniel Penny arrives at Manhattan Supreme Court, Friday, November 22, 2024. Penny, a Marine veteran, is charged with second-degree manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide in the 2023 death of Jordan Neely on a New York City subway train. (Rashid Umar Abbasi for Fox News Digital)

Penny's defense said in a statement Friday that it is "cautiously optimistic" that the remaining count will be dismissed by the jury on Monday, allowing the "nightmare" to be put behind Penny.

DANIEL PENNY TRIAL: MEET THE JURORS WHO WILL DECIDE MARINE VETERAN'S FATE IN SUBWAY CHOKEHOLD CASE

Jordan Neely is pictured before going to see the Michael Jackson movie

Jordan Neely is pictured before going to see the Michael Jackson movie, "This is It," outside the Regal Cinemas on 8th Ave. and 42nd St. in Times Square, New York, in 2009.  (Andrew Savulich/New York Daily News/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

"…[This would] allow us to focus on the civil lawsuit, filed two days ago, for the same allegations contained in the criminal indictment," the statement continued.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Penny is accused of using a chokehold against 30-year-old Neely that resulted in his death after Neely told passengers aboard a New York City subway that someone was going to "die today" and that he didn't care about going to prison for life. 

John Yoo says it was 'extraordinary' for judge to intervene in Daniel Penny case Video

Taylor Penley is an associate editor with Fox News.