Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

The most ‘catastrophic’ move would be for US to engage Russia in Ukraine: Lt. Col. Daniel Davis

Lt. Col. Daniel Davis explains why the U.S. should get directly involved with Ukraine

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Ukrainians are fighting ‘ferociously and fearlessly’: Lt. Col. Daniel Davis Video

Ukrainians are fighting ‘ferociously and fearlessly’: Lt. Col. Daniel Davis

Lt. Col. Daniel Davis discusses where the red line should be for the U.S. in response to Russia on ‘Jesse Watters Primetime.’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Lt. Col. Daniel Davis joined "Jesse Watters Primetime" on Thursday to explain why the United States should not get involved in the Ukraine-Russia war unless the fight encroaches on NATO borders.

LT. COL. DANIEL DAVIS: Ukraine doesn't really care what the status is or what the balance of power is — they are fighting ferociously and fearlessly and in ways that really are very impressive for anybody to see. The conditions continue to be weighted toward the Russians, though, especially in the far east, in the Donbas area where they continue. That's where the most fierce fighting of the entire war is going on right now and where the whole thing could be decided. But that's why it's so important for what President Biden is there to do that he makes absolutely sure that the red line for the United States is at the border of NATO's, not anywhere inside Ukraine, because the most catastrophic thing for our interests would be if in an emotional play or trying to look strong or something, if Russia does something extra, especially bad that we then engage militarily against Russia, because then all bets are off. 

WATCH FULL VIDEO HERE:

The most ‘catastrophic’ move would be for US to engage Russia in Ukraine: Lt. Col. Daniel Davis Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.