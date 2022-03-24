The most ‘catastrophic’ move would be for US to engage Russia in Ukraine: Lt. Col. Daniel Davis

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Lt. Col. Daniel Davis joined "Jesse Watters Primetime" on Thursday to explain why the United States should not get involved in the Ukraine-Russia war unless the fight encroaches on NATO borders.

LT. COL. DANIEL DAVIS: Ukraine doesn't really care what the status is or what the balance of power is — they are fighting ferociously and fearlessly and in ways that really are very impressive for anybody to see. The conditions continue to be weighted toward the Russians, though, especially in the far east, in the Donbas area where they continue. That's where the most fierce fighting of the entire war is going on right now and where the whole thing could be decided. But that's why it's so important for what President Biden is there to do that he makes absolutely sure that the red line for the United States is at the border of NATO's, not anywhere inside Ukraine, because the most catastrophic thing for our interests would be if in an emotional play or trying to look strong or something, if Russia does something extra, especially bad that we then engage militarily against Russia, because then all bets are off.

