Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Dana White says he will 'run over' competition slowing down because of COVID

UFC President says it is 'very weird time in this country right now'

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Dana White: People need to get back to work as soon as possible Video

Dana White: People need to get back to work as soon as possible

UFC President says there's never been more opportunity in this country than now

UFC President Dana White joined "Fox News Primetime" to discuss how he kept UFC successful during the pandemic and if he is worried that Americans are losing the fight to be successful.

DANA WHITE: Yeah, I think we are [losing the fight to be successful]. To be honest with you. It's, I don't know, I have never seen anything like it. It's blowing my mind. But, do you know what? Everybody that is slowing down, everybody that is afraid or whatever their reason is, you know, for not wanting to get back to work. Not wanting to you know, to run their business, not wanting to get back to normal and full capacity, I will run you all over. I will run you over. No problem.

There has never been more opportunity out there than there is right now. You know, I keep hearing about restaurants that can't open all the way because they can't get people to come into work. You know, you can't get an Uber because nobody wants to go back and drive Uber. It's a very weird time in this country right now. And, yeah. people need to get back to work and things need to get back to normal as soon as possible.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

Dana White has bold message for Americans 'sitting on the sidelines' Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.