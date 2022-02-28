Expand / Collapse search
Dana Perino predicts what Biden will address at State of the Union

Perino said Biden will attempt unity, and reintroduce his Supreme Court nominee

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Fox News host Dana Perino previews the president's much-anticipated speech on 'Jesse Watters Primetime.'

Fox News host Dana Perino joined "Jesse Watters Primetime" Monday to preview President Biden's first State of the Union address coming while the Russia-Ukraine war rages in Eastern Europe.

DANA PERINO: President Biden got news today that the ABC poll has him at 37% approval. That is what he is looking at. It's just not that Americans have an opinion about him, they have formed a judgment. It was a very high bar for him to clear anyway. I expect that you will see grace notes, some attempts at unity, and he'll be able to introduce to America again his Supreme Court nominee, Ketanji Brown Jackson, who had a pretty good rollout the other day. Now that said, Jesse, imagine you and your sister played monopoly all weekend. You got all the pieces out on the board and everything is going very well and then the neighbor kid comes over and kicks the board over. That's basically what Vladimir Putin did to the State of the Union speech. 

