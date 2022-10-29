Dan Bongino: Liberals using 'retcon' strategy to push their narratives

Fox News host Dan Bongino made the case on Saturday's "Unfiltered" how Liberals repackage and back off narratives after they turn out to be "false" and "fake."

DAN BONGINO: It's really scary how wrong the Democrats have been absolutely wrong on every single issue. Here's the pattern here. So the Libs push a narrative out there. It turns out to be crap, garbage, false, fake. And then they suddenly back off the narrative and they just pretend it never happened at all. In Hollywood, it's called retconning, you know, retconning. It's like the horror movies, Michael Meyers and Jason and whatever. You know, they die in a movie and then they want to make money in another movie. So they just pretend the last movie didn't happen. Is he really dead? Well, who knows? Well, Hollywood's not the only people who retcon. The liberals do it too, liberal dunces out there asking you to believe in order to keep voting Democrat in the midterms.

…

They're asking you to believe a lot of garbage junk. First, for you to vote Democrat in just a few days. Coming up, you'd have to believe that any midterm candidate who's tough on crime is just a racist. You knew they were going to throw that one out there. The liberal media is actually making the case. You see it on the screen right there. I can see that, too. But then when the unspeakable happens, like Paul Pelosi getting attacked during a break in the San Francisco home, suddenly everyone can get behind the tough on crime narrative again. We were always tough on crime. Where were you guys? You have to believe Democrats have been in control, also, of the inflation crisis from the beginning. Now, that is definitely a fairy tale of some ghost story. First, remember, inflation wasn't going to happen. Then inflation was transitory. Then it was a good thing. Now our economy is ‘strong as hell’ and they saw this coming the whole time.