'The Daily Show' ripped for attempted satirical video of Meghan McCain: 'There's not a single joke in this'

Comedy Central's "The Daily Show" was mocked Friday after it shared a satirical video of comedian Desi Lydic's fake audition to replace former "The View" co-host Meghan McCain.

In the video, Lydic is seen giving various opinionated takes, referencing McCain's discussion of her late father Sen. John McCain, and interacting with imaginary co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar. McCain, the show's token conservative for four years, frequently angered liberal media members and viewers with her clashes with the show's left-leaning co-hosts.

"Let's talk about an issue that affects real Americans: People being mean to me on Twitter," Lydic said in one of the attempted jokes.

The routine was savaged as unfunny and unoriginal.

"Unsurprisingly for TDS, there's not a single joke in this -- it's all unimaginative mockery. And that's fine, but jokes make you think, whereas mockery depends on the audience caring about your opinion. And let me tell you -- I don't care. And Meghan *really* doesn't care," wrote journalist Mark Hemingway.

Talk radio host Larry O'Connor also slammed the video, questioning why "The Daily Show" was attempting to mock McCain when she was no longer a co-host on "The View," and suggesting there was plenty of subject matter being produced by the current hosts.

"Wow... As if the only thing to make fun of about The View this week is the person who left the show over a month ago. They just can't quit you, [Meghan McCain]!" he wrote.

McCain served as "The View's" lone conservative voice from 2017 to this year. She left this summer to have more time with her family and recently joined the Daily Mail as a columnist.

Her column debut came in late September, in which she blasted President Joe Biden's job performance.