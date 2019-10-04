Dagen McDowell: Biden 'expendable' to Democrats if Ukraine controversy takes down Trump

Fox Business' Dagen McDowell said Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is now "expendable" to Democrats as he continues to be tangled up in the Trump-Ukraine controversy.

"Well everybody always likes to act like President Trump is unhinged but that was brilliant political messaging because now he's trying to change the focus not just from Ukraine but to China and the Bidens, "McDowell said on "The Five" Friday.

"And more and more, Joe Biden. from the Democrats' perspective, looks expendable. He's disposable. He is political picnic cutlery -- if you will."

RENEWED INTEREST IN JOE BIDEN'S OFFICIAL TRIP TO CHINA IN 2013 WITH SON HUNTER

President Trump said on Thursday that China should investigate the business dealings of Biden's son, Hunter, as he doubled down on his prior -- and controversial -- call for Ukraine to do the same.

"China should start an investigation into the Bidens because what happened with China is just about as bad as what happened with Ukraine," Trump said.

McDowell said Democrats are willing to allow Biden to be taken down as long as it's with Trump.

On "The Five," McDowell said: "They hate Trump more than they like Joe Biden, clearly."

Co-host Greg Gutfeld jumped in, saying Trump is concerned about corruption, not politics because his campaign would prefer to take on Biden in 2020.

"I have a theory on why Donald Trump is actually expressing anger and it has nothing to do with a fear of the candidates. Because I do believe that he really does want Joe Biden which is why it's ... not a political thing, it's a corruption thing," Gutfeld said. "Because he wants to go up against Joe Biden because Joe Biden is shaky."

Fox News' Tyler Olsen contributed to this report.