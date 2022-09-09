Dagan McDowell: You don't need to watch television to know how bad it is

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Dagan McDowell discussed with Greg Gutfeld and guests that Americans don't even need to turn on the TV to see how bad our nation's cities have become they can just step outside on "Gutfeld!"

DAGAN MCDOWELL: That you don't need to watch television to know how bad it is and our nation's cities because you can see it when you walk out of your front door. I mean, we've been experiencing this since the riots of 2020. Number one, if there's ever anybody in your garage or your laundry room, just give me a call and I'll get them out. Just with a look. A smirk, I've been carrying a hammer in my purse, which my father told me was like. You better have some picture hangers in that purse with you in case you get stopped for hitting somebody up the head with it.

