Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media
Published

Dagan McDowell: You don't need to watch television to know how bad it is

Dagan reveals what her dad always told her to keep in her purse

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
You don’t need to watch TV to know how bad the cities are: Dagan McDowell Video

You don’t need to watch TV to know how bad the cities are: Dagan McDowell

'Gutfeld!' panelists react to news networks burying the party affiliation of a Democratic public official in Las Vegas arrested for allegedly murdering a journalist and Illinois's pursuit of cashless bail.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Dagan McDowell discussed with Greg Gutfeld and guests that Americans don't even need to turn on the TV to see how bad our nation's cities have become they can just step outside on "Gutfeld!"

GREG GUTFELD: THE MEDIA IS GEARING UP FOR THE ULTIMATE SHOWDOWN BETWEEN BIDEN AND TRUMP

DAGAN MCDOWELL: That you don't need to watch television to know how bad it is and our nation's cities because you can see it when you walk out of your front door. I mean, we've been experiencing this since the riots of 2020. Number one, if there's ever anybody in your garage or your laundry room, just give me a call and I'll get them out. Just with a look. A smirk, I've been carrying a hammer in my purse, which my father told me was like. You better have some picture hangers in that purse with you in case you get stopped for hitting somebody up the head with it. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

WATCH FULL VIDEO HERE:

Gutfeld: Illinois to eliminate cash bail in 2023 Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.