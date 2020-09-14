'Cuties' controversy: CNN’s Brian Stelter failed to ask Netflix CEO Reed Hastings about scandal-plagued film

CNN’s Brian Stelter failed to ask Netflix CEO Reed Hastings any questions about the controversial “Cuties” film during an interview on Sunday, marking the second time the streaming giant’s chief executive was given a free pass by CNN.

"Cuties” focuses on a group of 11-year-old girls who form a twerking dance group, much to the chagrin of one character’s very conservative Senegalese family. Netflix previously apologized after the poster for the French film showed the underage cast posing in a sexual manner. Now, there’s renewed criticism over the movie which has coincided with Hastings making media appearances to promote his upcoming book.

PETITION DEMANDS NETFLIX REMOVE FRENCH FILM ACCUSED OF SEXUALIZING YOUNG GIRLS

Last week, CNN’s Poppy Harlow landed a 10-minute interview with Hastings but didn’t bother to ask about the controversial film despite the hashtag #CancelNetflix trending on social media that very same day.

On Sunday, Stelter spoke with Hastings on “Reliable Sources” but didn’t bother to ask about “Cuties,” either.

Stelter took to Twitter, defending himself from critics by noting the interview was “taped days ago.” (Oddly, CNN’s on-screen graphic said “live” throughout the apparently pre-taped interview. )

It’s unclear exactly when the interview was taped, but “Cuties” has been in the news for weeks. Back on August 20, Netflix apologized for the poster and a petition to ban the film launched the same day, telling Fox Business they were "deeply sorry."

'CUTIES' MOVIE SPAWNS TRENDING HASHTAG #CANCELNETFLIX

Stelter and CNN did not immediately respond to a series of questions, including when the interview was taped and if Stelter feels Harlow should have asked Hastings about the “Cuties” controversy.

Netflix did not immediately respond when asked if CNN was cautioned not to ask about “Cuties.”

A Change.org petition has garnered more than 647,000 signatures calling for people to cancel their Netflix subscriptions in light of “Cuties” being added to its library of content. Viewers across the political spectrum -- from Christine Pelosi, daughter of Nancy Pelosi, to Ted Cruz -- have agreed that the film's content is inappropriate and should be taken down.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News’ Tyler McCarthy and Fox Business’ Evie Fordham contributed to this report.