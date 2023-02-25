Expand / Collapse search
Fox News Digital
Published

Curt Schilling reacts to 'heartbreaking' state of East Palestine youth sports

By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Former World Series MVP pitcher Curt Schilling reacts to youth sports teams refusing to play in East Palestine, Ohio, following the Feb. 3 train derailment on 'One Nation with Brian Kilmeade.'

Former World Series MVP pitcher Curt Schilling reacted to canceled youth sporting events in East Palestine, Ohio, following the Feb. 3 train derailment, calling it "heartbreaking" on "One Nation."

OHIO HIGH SCHOOL GIRL'S BASKETBALL TEAM FORFEITS PLAYOFF GAME IN EAST PALESTINE DUE TO HEALTH CONCERNS

CURT SCHILLING: Heartbreaking. Here's the thing. This is what a lack of trust in our government has brought. Over the last five to 10 years, the trust we have in the people we elect and the people we hope to lead us, I think has diminished, if not vanished, and this is a result of that. Now, he said that there hasn't been one test to say it's unsafe. I'm seeing dead animals and hearing all these things. I don't know any of the details. 

My heart breaks for them, for the kids. This is like the COVID kids. They're not going to get this back, and that's just tragic, but I also understand the parents and the coaches on the other teams are worried about the health of their kids. 