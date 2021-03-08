Cuomo scandals: Evening newscasts spend far more time on harassment than nursing homes, study finds

Democrat New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is caught up in two major scandals, but the mainstream media only appears interested in one of them.

Cuomo was already under fire for his handling of nursing home deaths at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic when multiple women accused him of sexual harassment and making inappropriate advances.

At least five accusers had come forward following the publication of two reports Saturday night. Cuomo has apologized for acting "in a way that made people feel uncomfortable," but has denied further wrongdoing.

Meanwhile, officials now estimate that more than 15,000 residents of New York's nursing homes and long-term-care facilities may have died of the coronavirus -- a much larger number than the 6,400 estimate state officials previously reported, according to a story published late Thursday by The Wall Street Journal.

TIMELINE OF CUOMO SCANDALS REVEALS CNN’S INVOLVEMENT IN PUSHING GLOWING NARRATIVE OF EMBATTLED GOVERNOR

A new study from the Media Research Center "shows the national media are much less interested in covering that horrifying scandal than the sexual harassment accusations against" the governor.

CUOMO SEXUAL HARASSMENT SCANDAL MAY BE OVERSHADOWING NY'S NURSING HOME DEATHS, SOME CRITICS WORRY

The evening newscasts on ABC, CBS and NBC have devoted a mere fifteen minutes and thirty-five seconds to the nursing home scandal since it was first broached in May 2020, according to the study.

Most of that time, MRC analysts Rich Noyes and Nicholas Fondacaro wrote, "came after the January 28, 2021 report by the state’s Attorney General, Letitia James, charging that the Cuomo administration vastly under-reported nursing home deaths."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Meanwhile, the study continued, ABC’s "World News Tonight," NBC’s "Nightly News" and CBS’ "Evening News" have devoted "almost three times as much coverage — 44 minutes, 14 seconds — on allegations from several women that Cuomo sexually harassed them in recent years."

"While both stories painted the Governor and his team in a highly unfavorable light, there’s no question Cuomo administration’s negligent nursing home policies had a much wider and more terrible impact," Noyes and Fondacaro added. "Yet that story was, inexplicably, getting far less attention from the national news networks — even as the overall pandemic had dominated newscasts for a full year."

Fox News’ Brie Stimson contributed to this report.