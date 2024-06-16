Cori Bush claimed her faith healing helped a sick toddler walk, healed woman's tumors

Stories about Missouri Democratic Rep. Cori Bush miraculously healing a woman with tumors and causing a sick toddler to walk have resurfaced.

In her 2022 autobiography "The Forerunner: A Story of Pain and Perseverance in America," Bush wrote about her time working as a faith healer. During that time, the New York Post first reported she claimed that she had an almost supernatural ability within her to heal others.

One instance included helping a disabled toddler to walk.

"The child had had a bleed in her brain, shortly after she was born, and so couldn’t walk. She had never taken a step in her life," Bush wrote. "I carried the child from the prayer room in the back of the church out into the sanctuary . . . ‘Walk,’ I said gently to the three-year-old girl, ‘you will walk.’ And this girl took her first step. Then another, and another. She walked."

"Her grandmother walked into the sanctuary just in time to see the child take about two dozen steps. She screamed, and then she kept screaming," she continued. "When she caught her breath, she looked at me in wonder and said ‘Praise God.’ She grabbed her granddaughter and walked with her out of the church."

Another example was Bush healing a woman from multiple tumors.

"One woman whom we met had several visible tumors on her torso. She was due to have surgery but lacked health insurance and living in the park. One of the tumors was particularly painful to her. I laid hands on her and prayed, and I felt that my hand was no longer touching a tumor. It shrank along with the others on her body," Bush recounted.

The "Squad" member also suggested that this was done through the power of God within her.

"As I learned how to apply God’s Word to my life in new ways, I better understood the power that was already residing in me," Bush wrote.

She continued, "It was there, waiting for me to acknowledge it, to use it. I had the confidence to heal others with God’s power."

Fox News Digital reached out to Bush’s office for a comment.

Though Bush’s autobiography was released in 2022, the book only sold 729 copies in its first week, according to the New York Post.

Her history as a faith healer also resurfaced less than two months away from the Missouri primary election on Aug. 6. Bush is currently struggling against primary challenger Wesley Bell both in the polls and in campaign funding.

Past filings showed that her committee went into January with just $215,000. Bell was shown to be better positioned and reported $408,000 in the bank.

Fox News' Joe Schoffstoll contributed to this report.