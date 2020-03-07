Corey Lewandowski on the Clintons discussing Lewinksy affair in documentary: 'Clearly insanity at its best'

Former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski and Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., appeared on "Watters' World" Saturday to react to the Hulu documentary "Hillary," where 2016 Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton and her husband, former President Bill Clinton, discuss the Monica Lewinsky affair.

"This is clearly insanity at its best. I mean, look, he's falling into the realm of crazy," Lewandowski told host Jesse Watters. "Look, Jesse, this guy should have been taken Xanax, not Viagra, while he was in the White House. This is unbelievable that he's talking about this stuff."

JUANITA BROADDRICK THINKS #METOO-ERA MEDIA WOULD HAVE TAKEN HER BILL CLINTON RAPE CLAIMS SERIOUSLY

The former president claims in the documentary, which was released Friday, that his affair with then-White House intern Lewinsky was one of the things he did to “manage my anxieties.”

“Everybody's life has pressures and disappointments, terrors, fears of whatever,” Bill Clinton says. “Things I did to manage my anxieties for years."

Hillary Clinton also reacts to finding out about the affair in the documentary.

“I was just devastated. I could not believe it. I was so personally just hurt and I can't believe this, I can't believe you lied,” she said.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Gaetz questioned why the Clintons continue to live their private life in the public.

"I just don't know why the Clintons are doing this," he said. "Maybe it's just the millennial in me. But if people are going to be talking about their deep regrets and who they want to throw shade at and their strange sexual encounters on television, I just prefer it to be the Kardashians."

"This is like a 'boomer' version of that with the Clintons," Gaetz added. "So I don't know why they feel the need to go and like relive their worst experiences and their strangest grievances."