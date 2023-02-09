Convicted murderer behind popular prison life podcast freed in California

Convicted murderer and co-host of Pulitzer-prize-nominated podcast "Ear Hustle," Rahsaan "New York" Thomas was released from San Quentin State Prison in California on Wednesday.

Thomas, who produced the podcast from prison, had his sentence commuted by Gov. Gavin Newsom, D-Calif., last year after serving more than 20 years of a 55 ½ years-to-life sentence for second degree murder and other related charges.

"We’re thrilled to welcome him home" the official Twitter account of "Ear Hustle" posted Wednesday. Thomas was greeted by his podcast co-hosts Nigel Poor and Walter "Earlonne" Woods, who was released from prison in 2019.

Thomas received his hefty prison sentence in 2000 after fatally shooting one victim and injuring another during a drug deal in Los Angeles County. Thomas claimed that he was acting in self-defense against someone trying to rob him, though a Los Angeles County jury rejected the defense.

Towards the end of his sentence, Thomas became a co-producer of "Ear Hustle" while in San Quentin State. The podcast, named after prison slang for "eavesdropping," was started in 2017, and lays claim to the tagline, "the first podcast created and produced in prison."

In 2020, "Ear Hustle" was nominate for the Pulitzer Prize in audio recording. When asked by "San Quentin News" what the nomination meant to him at the time, Thomas stated, "it makes me feel proud and purposeful."

He added, It especially feels good to be honored for such a prestigious prize while in prison during a pandemic. Mostly I feel blessed that Nigel and Earlonne added me to the team just in time for the very first Pulitzer Prize Podcasting."

He also expressed that the show is "important to me to tell the stories of system-impacted people so that the public gets a complete picture of us."

In addition to co-producing and co-hosting the show for the last few years, Thomas has become a contributor to the San Quentin News, as well as other publications outside of prison.

The Associated Press noted that Thomas also "served as chairman of the Society of Professional Journalists’ San Quentin satellite chapter and worked with several criminal justice reform groups."

In January 2022, Newsom commuted Thomas’ sentence, writing that "While in prison, Mr. Thomas has dedicated himself to his rehabilitation. The state parole board granted his release on parole the following August.

Co-producer Woods also received a commutation in 2018 from former Gov. Jerry Brown, D-Calif., prior to his 2019 release. Woods is currently a full-time producer and co-host for "Ear Hustle."