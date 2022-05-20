Expand / Collapse search
Continetti: They might have 'dodged' a bullet by having this judge issue an injunction on Title 42

Michael Continetti speaks on the end of Title 42 being halted

The judge’s decision on Title 42 gives admin more ‘time’ to get a handle on the border: Susan Page Video

The judge’s decision on Title 42 gives admin more ‘time’ to get a handle on the border: Susan Page

Washington Free Beacon’s Mathew Continetti, USA Today’s Susan Page, and Fox News political analyst Juan Williams discuss the federal judge blocking end to Title 42 on ‘Special Report.’

Michael Continetti, along with fellow panel members, discussed the federal judge putting a stop to ending Title 42 and how Biden isn't "addressing" the issue at the border on "Special Report."

MICHAEL CONTINETTI: Well, he's saving the Biden administration from making the status quo worse. But, Bret, the status quo is already very bad. This is a tremendous crisis on our southern border. It's putting incredible pressure on the Border Patrol, on customs, on the communities there on the southern border. And it's rising in level of priority for the American voter. So even though they might have dodged something of a bullet with having the judge issue this injunction, this issue on the border remains to be addressed and Biden isn't doing it. 

The issue on the border remains to be addressed and Biden isn’t doing it: Michael Continetti Video
