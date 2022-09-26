Constitution must be rewritten to stop Donald Trump, Politico's founding editor writes

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Politico founding editor John F. Harris declared "The Best Way To Save The Constitution From Donald Trump Is To Rewrite It" in a Thursday column.

Harris claimed that the former president, though "a constitutional menace," exploited the Constitution’s "defects" in order to hold his position. For the sake of holding back a second Trump term as well as promote several progressive causes, he wrote that working around the Constitution might become a necessity.

"Correcting or circumventing what progressives reasonably perceive as the infirmities of the Constitution, in fact, seems likely to be the preeminent liberal objective of the next generation. Progress on issues ranging from climate change to ensuring that technology giants act in the public interest will hinge on creating a new constitutional consensus. Trying to place more sympathetic justices on the Supreme Court is not likely to be a fully adequate remedy," Harris wrote.

He added, "There are more fundamental challenges embedded in the document itself — in particular the outsized power it gives to states, at a time when the most urgent problems and most credible remedies are national in character."

Harris also complained how Trump supporters hold an almost divine perspective of the Constitution.

"Expressing solemn reverence for the Constitution has become a way of signaling right-mindedness across the political spectrum, even among Trump supporters whose actions plainly undermine constitutional order. In much of this rhetoric, the Constitution is elevated from a secular document to a sacred one, infused with mystical dimensions," Harris wrote.

While Harris did acknowledge there was something "wondrous and enduring" about the document, he didn’t hold the same reverence for the Constitution.

"Another answer, however, is: Who cares what [the Founders] thought then? The Constitution was written at a time when states were indeed foundational — a central part of people’s identity and way of life. This has not been true for nearly a century, as both national government and national identity have become stronger," he wrote.

Harris continued on to list several amendments, most of which were framed around liberal priorities, that could already gain "majority support" from the nation including "altering or abolishing the Electoral College, term limits for the Court, creating some check on abuse of the pardon authority" and cleaning up "the infuriatingly murky language of the Second Amendment."

Within the last year, several media outlets and pundits have criticized or called for amending the Constitution after the failure to promote several progressive causes. In August, the New York Times featured a guest essay insisting that liberals stop caring about the "broken" Constitution.