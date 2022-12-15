Conservatives disgusted, liberals delighted by Boehner crying at Pelosi tribute

A clip of former Republican House Speaker John Boehner crying during his tribute speech to current House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., prompted some serious love/hate reactions on Twitter.

Conservatives portrayed the display as indicative of establishment Republicans groveling to their political opponents, while liberals praised it as a sign of the good old days, when political divisions between the two parties weren’t as pronounced.

Boehner gave his tearful speech during Wednesday’s official portrait unveiling ceremony for Pelosi, who has announced her retirement from Democratic Party leadership after her role as speaker concludes this year.

Boehner, who was Speaker of the House from 2011 to 2015, addressed Pelosi, saying "You’ve been unfailingly gracious to me, to my family and, frankly, my team here in Washington. And Madam Speaker, I have to say, my girls told me, ‘tell the Speaker how much we admire her.’"

While mentioning his daughters’ appreciation for the speaker, the former GOP lawmaker started choking up. The footage elicited mixed reactions on Twitter.

ACT for America founder Brigitte Gabriel did not find inspiration in Boehner’s tears. She tweeted, "John Boehner has and always will be an embarrassment to the Republican Party. What a disaster of a person and a horribly corrupt politician."

Conservative influencer Nick Adams didn’t hold back with his poor opinion of Boehner’s display. He wrote, "John Boehner crying at Speaker Pelosi's ceremony is truly one of the most despicable and lowly things I have witnessed in my entire life. John Boehner is not a man. He is a beta feminist loser who most likely drinks soy lattes and avoids Hooters at all costs."

RedState writer Bonchie argued that "Boehner is a perfect example of why Republicans can’t stand Washington," adding, "There are no stakes for the elites. The terrible policies, the support for abortion until birth, the harm caused. None of it matters. It’s just one big cocktail club where they all cry for each other."

Conservative YouTubers The Hodge Twins scoffed at the moment, commenting, "RINO establishment Republican crying over Nancy Pelosi’s new portrait."

Former GOP Congressional candidate David Giglio blasted Boehner’s display and Never-Trumper Rep. Adam Kinzinger’s, R-Ill., tweet supporting it. Giglio wrote, "John Boehner (and Adam) are living breathing examples why Republicans continue to get their butts kicked by the Left.You can kiss their a**** all you want and give them all the concessions in the world but it will never be enough. Give an inch, lose a mile.

Kinzinger had tweeted, "John Boehner is a class act. Be more like Boehner."

MSNBC anchor Stephanie Ruhle supported the tears, tweeting, "The only person who loves a good cry more than me... John Boehner (& I think it's awesome)."

Author Jeff Pearlman was enamored with Boehner’s speech and misty eyes. He commented, "Classy, decent, compassionate, human."

MSNBC’s "The 11th Hour" executive producer Lauren Peikoff called Boehner’s tribute a "great moment."

MSNBC weekend anchor Jonathan Capehart gushed about the former House speaker’s display, tweeting, "Have to say, a crying Speaker John Boehner honoring Speaker Pelosi is a charming John Boehner."

New Yorker staff writer Susan Glasser noted the contrast between the former Republican leader’s speech and current Republican behavior in Congress. She tweeted, "Amazing to watch John Boehner tear up at Nancy Pelosi's portrait unveiling. ‘Leaders lead,’ he said, thanking her. Powerful reminder of the present dysfunction with a House GOP controlled by its pro-coup caucus."