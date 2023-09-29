Conservatives cheer Biden OMB director warning GOP cuts could purge thousands of FBI, ATF agents: 'Good start'

Conservatives rejoiced at the prospect of thousands of FBI and ATF agents being booted from government service due to budget cuts Friday.

White House budget director Shalanda Young condemned the looming government shutdown during the daily press briefing at the White House. She specifically warned that legislation from Republicans "includes devastating 30% cuts, you heard me, 30% cuts," detailing that "it would eliminate 12,000 FBI agents, almost 1,000 ATF agents, and more than 500 local law enforcement."

Conservative commentators delighted at the idea of FBI and ATF agents being eliminated from government service, arguing such firings would be a good start.

"How can we most empathically demand this? It sounds like a HUGE win for American liberties... no more FBI and ATF infringing on the 1st and 2nd Amendment??!?!?!" former FBI agent Kyle Seraphin wrote with apparent sarcasm. "Whatever shall we DO!?"

GOP REBELS, DEMS SINK HOUSE STOPGAP FUNDING BILL LESS THAN 48 HOURS BEFORE LIKELY GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN

State Freedom Caucus Network communications director Greg Price shared a GIF from the film "The Wolf of Wall Street" where a character says, "You gotta pump those up, those are rookie numbers in this racket."

"This would be but a small step towards returning power to the people of the United States," podcaster Phil Labonte wrote.

"Your Terms are Acceptable," The American Tribune co-founder Jason Robertson responded.

The Federalist Senior Editor John Daniel Davidson wrote, "That's a good start."

HOUSE LAWMAKERS MOVE TO PROTECT MILITARY PAY FROM LOOMING GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN

"Fantastic," the conservative humorist account named Catturd wrote with clapping emojis.

"Works for me," RedState columnist Buzz Patterson wrote.

"Awesome," radio host Dana Loesch said in a social media post.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

For more Culture, Media, Education, Opinion, and channel coverage, visit foxnews.com/media