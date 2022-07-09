Conservative Latina radio host slams Soros-funded liberal media takeover: ‘I’m not going to be silenced’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

While a George Soros-backed group moves to purchase conservative radio stations, one popular host quit her position and refused to be bought.

Conservative radio host Lourdes Ubieta left Radio Mambi, an anti-communist station in Miami, which is one of the 18 stations a Soros-linked group will acquire in a $60 million deal later this year. The deal is still pending approval from the Federal Communications Commission.

"What I believe is this is about control and about politics," Ubieta argued on "Fox & Friends Weekend" Saturday. "And they are trying to silence the conservatives' voices, especially in Spanish."

The investment group Lakestar Finance, affiliated with Soros Fund Management, has partially funded the creation of Latino Media Network, a new network that will include Radio Mambi. The network and its stations are controlled by staunch Democrat supporters including a former Obama staffer and Clinton campaign employee.

Media personalities and conservatives have criticized the move, with some arguing it is an attempt to silence conservative voices or push liberal agendas on the Hispanic community.

"I believe Soros is not only trying to silence conservative voices, he's trying to push his regurgitated nonsense from the left on Latinos, on people who are undecided, people who are not sure," Congressional candidate George Santos, R-N.Y., told Fox News Digital.

While the deal is still waiting for FCC approval, the acquisition has sparked immense controversy with many conservatives slamming the deal as an attempt to push the liberal agenda.

"[Democrats] are intoxicated with their globalist agenda and the woke," Ubieta said. "For the Latinas, we are awake, you know, not woke. For us is the love of our country because this is our country."

Other radio hosts have refused to join the new network with some going to Americano Media where Ubieta recently joined.

"My country is the United States of America," Ubieta proudly claimed. "And I'm not going anywhere, and I'm not going to be silenced either."

Fox News' Brian Flood and Nikolas Lanum contributed to this report.