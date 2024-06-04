Congressman's House floor speech goes viral after son steals show with silly faces

A congressman's son stole the show on the House floor Monday, going viral for making silly faces in the background as his dad spoke.

Rep. John Rose, R-Tenn., and his six-year-old son, Guy, joined "Fox & Friends" Tuesday following the moment.

"It's certainly not what I expected when I told him to smile at Sam. I was thinking maybe his little 3-year-old brother that's back home with mom would enjoy seeing Guy on TV," Rose told Steve Doocy.

Rose explained he brought his son to work with him this week because he recently graduated from kindergarten, and he was trying to divide and conquer child care responsibilities with his wife, Chelsea, who also works full-time.

His remarks on Monday were focused on his reaction to former President Trump's conviction, calling it a "setback" for the country as a whole.

"Regardless of one's opinion of the current Republican nominee, we'd be well-served to remember the long and cherished tradition we have in this country of settling our political differences at the ballot box," he said.

But few viewers heard his remarks after they quickly became distracted by Guy in the background.

"Guy, your dad had you sit in that particular chair so you would be on TV, and you were," Doocy said. "And we're watching you right now… What are you doing?"

"Making a symbol… to my brother to try to make him laugh," Guy responded. He explained that he was trying to spell his brother's name.

Guy then proceeded to say his dad's job in Congress is "boring."

"Actually, it's a very interesting job," Rose said. "I learned lots of things that… you learn from the constituents that you represent…"

"He's not telling the truth," Guy mumbled under his breath.

"He did take a power nap yesterday," Rose said. "I don't get to do that typically."

When asked by Doocy if he had anything else to say to the viewers, Guy replied: "Not really."

"Do you want to say hello to anybody?" Doocy pressed as laughs were heard off-camera.

"Not at all," Guy responded.