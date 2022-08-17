Compagno, 'Outnumbered' sound off on NY Times' 'Aviator Joe' piece: 'Am I being pranked?'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"Outnumbered" host Emily Compagno ripped the mainstream media's attempts to rebrand President Biden, including as "Aviator Joe." The panel reacted to New York Times fashion critic Vanessa Friedman offering glowing praise of the return of President Biden's aviator sunglasses in a new style piece.

NY TIMES STYLE PIECE CELEBRATES RETURN OF ‘AVIATOR JOE’ SUNGLASSES

EMILY COMPAGNO: Is this a parody? Am I being pranked? What's going on? It was laughable and really bordering on offensive that, right now, given the amount of suffering that a lot of Americans are going through, that is what The New York Times decides to publish in this moment on the year anniversary and one day later of the Afghanistan botched exit. I think there are more priorities that Americans are concerned with. I also find laughable the fact that they had, as an expert in this article, a consultant on ‘Veep’ who decided to tie in Top Gun: Maverick, and she said, 'Oh, people loved seeing Cruise in his aviators again' and responded, 'So the president is following the same path, hoping for the same results?' No, sister, that's not what I'm hoping for. What I'm hoping for is a president that leads. What I'm hoping for is actual policy changes that will tamp down inflation, that will help put food on my table for the same amount of dollars spent as I used to spend that can help provide for our families, and this is on the heels of over 70% of Americans are dissatisfied with the direction that the country is going in. That represents a 36-point increase in independents and a 26-point in Democrats. This president needs to worry about his own party and those votes that he's losing rather than the optics of his sunglasses and getting the consultant on ‘Veep’ to weigh in.

