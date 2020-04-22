NY comedian goes viral with expletive-laced rant demanding 'real' virus relief plan from government

A New York-based comedian has gone viral for his expletive-laced tirade about the government, which he argued has not provided enough financial relief for Americans to withstand the shutdown amid the coronavirus outbreak.

"You know what ticks me off? Having to tell the government what to do because they have their heads in their a--es," Vic Dibitetto said in a monologue he recorded in his car. "Dear Government, we understand that the virus is not 'your fault'... but here's the deal: we need a real f----n' plan."

"It was the right move to make everyone stay home because that's the only way to deal with a virus like this, but here's where I have a problem: You told us to shut down nonessential businesses. You told us to go home and quarantine. You told us we have to keep social distance and stay inside. But you told us you would help, so where is the f----n' help?"

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Dibitetto -- who posted the video to YouTube on Thursday, and it now has more than 1.7 million views -- mentioned the $1,200 stimulus checks that were passed by Congress and sent to most Americans, saying he "wasn't going to turn away" the money because "if you're gonna give it to me, I'm takin' it" and "it's our f----n' money, not yours, it's ours!"

"We pay that in taxes for everything we do every f----n' day!" the New Yorker shouted.

WARNING: THIS VIDEO CONTAINS EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

BILL MAHER SCOLDS NY TIMES OVER COROANVIRUS DEATHS COVERAGE: WE NEED CONTEXT, NOT FEAR

He then listed several payments average families have to pay monthly including mortgage, health care, car payments, electricity, water and phone bills, saying that "maybe" the $1,200 can cover the mortgage -- but not anything else.

"This $1,200 thing isn't doing s--- for the normal working family. You wanna help? Here's one idea: tell the f----n' banks and mortgage companies to stop all mortgage payments at this time. Just stop them!" Dibitetto said. "And don't give me that three-month furlough bulls---. How does that even make sense? So someone who lost their job because you said to stay home doesn't pay mortgage for three months, but in the fourth month not only have to pay that month that's due but also the three months they owed before because it was furloughed?"

The comedian then proposed to add the three-month furlough to the back end of the loan, extending payment plans by three months. "How f----n' hard is that?" Dibitetto asks.

The video was widely shared on social media on Wednesday and received widespread praise.

"This guy has every right to be pissed off. I hope the banks are listening and do the right thing. RT I think this will change," actor Chris Pratt wrote on Twitter while sharing a tweet from someone who had shared the video.

"This man is my hero," The Hill's Saagar Enjeti tweeted.

"This guy is making the case for the Congressional Progressive Caucus' mortgage moratorium better than any of the press releases I've seen," The Intercept investigative journalist Lee Fang wrote.

Dibitetto "is a man of the people," the Washington Examiner's Siraj Hashmi said.

"NSFW. But since NOBODY’S ACTUALLY IN THE OFFICE...you should watch this. Speaks for a lot of people right now," political commentator Ian Bremmer wrote.

MAHER SAYS MEDIA'S 'PANIC PORN' CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE CREATES TRUMP REELECTION PATH

Some people suggested Dibitetto should run for office, possibly even president of the United States.

"Why is this guy not running for office?" Daily Beast Editor-at-large Molly Jong-Fast asked.

"It's not too late to substitute this guy for [Joe] Biden," The Nation correspondent Jeet Heer said.

"This guy for president," The Hill TV host Krystal Ball wrote.