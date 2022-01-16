College students vocalize dangers of wokeism on campus; political views being ‘weaponized’

Many of America’s colleges have been infiltrated by woke thinking but students who refuse to have their opinions silenced joined "Fox & Friends Weekend" to speak out.

According to a Heterodox Academy survey, 62% of college students say campus climate impacts student speech. Princeton University junior Abigail Anthony expressed how she’s surprised that number isn’t higher.

"Clearly students are not feeling emboldened to share their opinions in class or outside of class," she said. "We’ve seen students lose job opportunities, club leadership positions due to things that they’ve said either in person or online. And it’s scary to see political views weaponized and used to exclude people."

Alma College junior and Indian immigrant Aryaan Misra explained that upon seeking education in America, his expectation to have open and free conversations with his colleagues was missed.

"Here, I’ve been labeled a Republican, a conservative, right-wing, transphobic, but I’m none of that," he said. "I’m just simply standing up for free speech and just want an environment on the campus where people can talk about everything and get to the truth."

Founder of Young Americans for Freedom chapter at Friends University Jahmarri Green revealed that even plans to put on events such as a 9/11 memorial have been denied by the school. Since the event would have taken place ahead of the 2020 election, Green explained that the school did not want to be seen as taking a political stance.

"It was especially saddening to see… just because it was remembering the lives lost during 9/11," he said. "I didn’t really think that would be such a political thing."

As a new student at Allegheny College, now-junior Christopher Reyes shared how he’d been judged for being a Hispanic with Republican views.

"I don’t really let it get to me anymore because I know where I come from, and I know my parents work hard to put me through college," he said. "And I don’t want to let other people’s rhetoric pull me down when I’m trying to get an education."

Reyes agreed that college students are intimidated to speak their minds freely out of fear that their grades will be impacted. As a result, many students end up writing "whatever the professors want to hear."

"At the end of the day, they’re issuing the grades," he said.