Colbert outraged by climate vandals spray-painting Stonehenge: 'Makes me want to go buy a Hummer'

Talk show host Stephen Colbert criticized activists for spray-painting Stonehenge with orange paint.

Just Stop Oil on Wednesday vandalized the ancient landmark in the U.K., which has stood for thousands of years, as part of a wider protest against fossil fuels.

"Across the pond, in the U.K., folks gathered at Stonehenge, where, yesterday, to protest the U.K.’s use of fossil fuels, two climate activists spray-painted the landmark orange," Colbert said on "The Late Show." "Now, look, I support climate action, and that makes me want to go buy a Hummer."

"Good job, fellas!" Colbert said with apparent sarcasm.

He assured his audience that the damage to the world-famous monument does not appear to be permanent.

"But don’t worry, fellow 'henge-heads, because apparently, the paint will wash away in the rain, and the site remains open, according to the group that manages Stonehenge," he said.

After the vandalism, Just Stop Oil demanded "the incoming U.K. government commit to working with other governments to agree an equitable plan to end the extraction and burning of oil, gas and coal by 2030."

Stonehenge is an ancient megalithic circle of vertical arches made of stacked stones that align with the sun's path during the summer and winter solstices. The structure, built during the Bronze Age and considered an important landmark of British heritage, is protected by law and cataloged as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Fox News’ Timothy H.J. Nerozzi contributed to this report.