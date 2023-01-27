Colbert compares reinstating Trump's Facebook account to giving Jack the Ripper 'the knife back'

Comedian Stephen Colbert went on anti-Trump rant Thursday, comparing the former president to a chainsaw-wielding criminal, a 19th century serial killer and an abusive ex-boyfriend.

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, announced Wednesday that Donald Trump’s ban on Facebook and Instagram would be reversed "in the coming weeks" because he was no longer a threat to "public safety," according to an official statement.

"So they’re saying the former president no longer poses a risk, but the man is still on social media spreading the same lies that got people killed," Colbert said Thursday, criticizing the tech giant.

Colbert joked that Meta should never be in charge of probation hearings for criminals.

"So, inmate 7214, you say after 10 years of incarceration, you would do it again in a heartbeat? You’re free to go. Here’s the home address of everyone who’s ever wronged you, and your chainsaw. We kept it oiled. Have fun!"

He also slammed Meta’s reasoning for reinstating Trump, comparing the former president to 19th century serial killer Jack the Ripper.

"Between knife thrusts, Jack the Ripper is a pretty chill dude!" Colbert said, adding that giving Trump Facebook access was like giving "the knife back" to the notorious murderer.

Meta explained that Trump will have to follow its updated community guidelines, including "violence and incitement," "fraud and deception," and "hate speech," all of which Colbert said were Trump’s "love languages."

In a previous statement, Meta reportedly told employees that Trump was exempted from fact-checks because he was a politician, news that caused loud booing in the audience when Colbert addressed the company directly.

"Meta! What are you thinking? You can’t allow [Trump] to post conspiracy theories on Facebook!" Colbert said.

"That’s your mom’s friend’s job."

Colbert also made the case that Trump was "dragging [Meta] to hell" and was like an abusive ex-boyfriend.

"He’s like an ex-boyfriend saying, ‘I’m nothing without you, baby! Please take me back. You will? Look at this pathetic loser bringing back her favorite boyfriend, me. You can lose a few pounds. Hippie."

But Trump’s renewed social media stardom would cost his own platform, Colbert predicted, claiming that the 45th president would likely end his "exclusivity agreement" with Truth Social, an app he founded.

Trump thanked Truth Social for doing an "incredible job" in a post Thursday, saying that the future was "unlimited" for the platform.

"He is so outta there," Colbert said.

"That’s as ominous as getting this card from your dad: ‘Happy Birthday, Carson. You and your Mom are going to achieve such great things. Just stepping out for a pack of smokes. Don’t wait up. Your future is unlimited!"