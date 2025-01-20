CNN's Van Jones says that he has 'no hope' about Trump presidency

CNN commentator Van Jones said President-elect Trump's incoming administration and likely policies on immigration and the environment make him feel hopeless about the next four years.

"I ain‘t got no hope," Jones said. "I‘m miserable. I‘m sad. I‘m frustrated. I‘m mad at everybody."

Trump talked up his incoming administration during a Victory Rally in Washington, D.C., on Sunday, promising to unleash executive orders on his first day in office. The incoming president has said that he will target key campaign issues during his first week as president, especially regarding illegal immigration and energy policy.

"Look, if you're a progressive or a Democrat right now, if you're watching television, you're watching it probably with some substances because [Trump's] going to unleash this blitzkrieg of attacks on everything we care about, immigrants, clean energy, and nothing we can do about it but watch this stuff," Jones said. "So I appreciate you, but I'm miserable and I'm upset."

"And I know you're going to say something, Scott, that’s going to make me more upset," Jones said, laughing. "Go ahead."

CNN commentator Scott Jennings predicted that Trump's speech would be very "workman-like" and focused on "restoring" American confidence and greatness.

"No, I‘m going to make you happy," Jennings told Jones, "because a) we're going to cut your taxes, too; b) here's what he's going to do, I think: I don't think it's going to be a sweeping speech. I don't think it's going to be full of flowery language. I think it's going to be very workman-like, and I think the theme of the speech is going to be restoring confidence in America."

President Biden, Harris, former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton, Republican and Democratic members of Congress, foreign dignitaries, Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg and Jeff Bezos – three of the wealthiest men in the world – other tech and business executives and some high-profile celebrities will crowd into the U.S. Capitol's Rotunda for Trump's inauguration, which will be held indoors for the first time in four decades due to an arctic blast that's sweeping much of the nation.

