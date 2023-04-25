CNN's lack of diversity in primetime causing strife within network, insider says: 'People will be up in arms'

CNN's lack of diversity in primetime is causing some strife with the network's rank-and-file, an insider tells Fox News Digital, saying it's an "urgent matter."

In the latest bit of turmoil at the network, reports emerged that legal analyst and occasional substitute host Laura Coates won't get her own nightly program due to staffing concerns. Then came Monday's bombshell firing of Don Lemon, who until last year was the only Black primetime host on a major cable network before being pushed onto the newly launched "CNN This Morning." He lasted less than six months on the show before his termination this week.

CNN CEO Chris Licht made a splashy move this month when he announced NBA legend Charles Barkley and CBS anchor Gayle King would host a Wednesday night discussion show. However, it's only one day a week and already has a seeming expiration date, as Licht announced it will air "beginning this fall and running into 2024."

"We need diversity in prime," a CNN insider told Fox News Digital. "And Gayle and Charles for one day a week for this limited run few months starting in the fall? Nope. That is [baloney] if anyone tries to ‘count’ that. Diversity is really crucial to what we do as journalists, and I definitely reflect the strong view internally among the rank and file."

Lemon, whose dismissal was widely expected for months according to insiders, ripped CNN on the way out for not having the "decency" to inform him directly and said he was stunned by the decision. CNN's communications team fired back that Lemon's account was "inaccurate" and he could have met with management if he wanted.

Meanwhile, Insider recently reported Coates was "disappointed" and "stunned" at learning that Alisyn Camerota would be extended to two hours from 10 p.m. to midnight while Coates wouldn't have her own program, after filling in at times for Lemon's primetime show and even anchoring an 11 p.m. hour solo in January. She has been described as well-liked a team player inside the network. Anderson Cooper continues to host for CNN at 8 p.m. ET.

"Camerota and Coates had, at times over the past several months, shared co-hosting duties in the two-hour period, and each has hosted the 10-12 p.m. period solo before they were given separate hours on a temporary basis at the start of the year," Insider reported.

"Laura specifically has been dealt a bad hand and people all see it," the insider told Fox News Digital, adding the diversity issue at night was an "urgent matter to address."

In the meantime, Lemon's former morning show co-host Kaitlan Collins got a brief run in the 9 p.m. hour earlier this month and is well-liked by Licht, according to the New York Post. The 30-year-old has risen quickly up the ranks, going from CNN's White House correspondent to co-hosting Licht's morning show brainchild to being floated as a possible primetime solution.

"To be blunt – White people at 7,8,9,10 – except one hour a week starting in the fall for a few months – is total BS and people will be up in arms," the insider told Fox News Digital.

Another CNN source told Insider, "The concern is that it's all White people who don't have experience anchoring — while surrounding them with [contributors who are] African American and people of color is a sleight of hand."

Other Black anchors with current roles at the network include weekend hosts Fredricka Whitfield and Victor Blackwell, "Inside Politics Sunday" host Abby Phillip, and Sara Sidner, who co-anchors the newly launched daytime program "CNN News Central" with Kate Bolduan and John Berman.

The insider said Audie Cornish, the former NPR correspondent who was hired last year to host a show on CNN+, had been floated as a possibility at 9 p.m. CNN+ flamed out almost immediately after launching last year after the network made heavyweight hires and poured hundreds of millions of dollars into it.

A CNN spokesman said the network was "incredibly heartened" by Fox News Digital's interest in the subject, adding it could "assure you representation remains a top priority on and off air at CNN."