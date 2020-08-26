CNN's Jake Tapper: GOPers 'would be rioting' if Dems held 'norm-busting' convention like Trump

CNN anchor Jake Tapper suggested on Tuesday that Republicans would be "rioting" if Democrats attempted similar "norm-busting" tactics at their own convention.

There were plenty of firsts at the Republican National Convention from President Trump's pardon of felon-turned-activist Jon Ponder, his overseeing a naturalization ceremony at the White House, to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's address from Jerusalem.

Minutes before the convention began, Tapper slammed the "erosions of norms and standards."

"There was an expectation in this country that secretaries of state, a tradition, secretaries of state will not speak at conventions," Tapper told his colleague Wolf Blitzer. "I cannot imagine the outcry if Secretary of State Hillary Clinton had spoken at the Democratic Convention in 2012."

He continued, "We're also going to have the president issuing a pardon during a political convention. I mean, the individual no doubt deserves a pardon. He was pardoned earlier this year by the state of Nevada. The idea that this would be done as part of a political convention- it's just a completely norm-eroding, norm-busting tradition. And I think we're going to see a lot of that during this convention. And I just can't even imagine what Republicans on Capitol Hill would be doing if Democrats were doing these types of activities during a convention, Wolf. They'd be rioting, frankly."

Other CNN personalities were outspoken with condemnation of the RNC. CNN political analyst Joe Lockhart attacked former Covington Catholic High School student Nicholas Sandmann following the network settling a $250 million defamation lawsuit, calling the Kentucky teen a "snot nose entitled kid" on Twitter.

CNN analyst Brian Karem trashed the address given by First Lady Melania Trump, tweeting she "makes me want to vomit."