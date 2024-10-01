CNN's Harry Enten says JD Vance has 'nothing to lose' in debate with Walz because of low favorability ratings

CNN data reporter Harry Enten said Tuesday that Sen. JD Vance had nothing to lose in his debate against Gov. Tim Walz because of his low favorability ratings.

"This is the net favorable ratings, -11 points for JD Vance. No bueno," Enten said. "Tim Walz, look at that, a +4 net favorability rating."

According to the favorability ratings, Vance has a lower net favorability than his running mate, former President Trump, whose net favorability rating is -9. However, Walz has a higher net rating than his running mate, Vice President Kamala Harris, who sits at a +1 net favorability rating.

"The bottom line is JD Vance not very well liked going into this first debate, but he really has nothing to lose because he‘s already the least liked VP nominee going into his first debate. I mean, you can‘t get worse than last, so let’s see if you can come out tonight, maybe show the voters something that they haven‘t seen before and aren‘t expecting," he said.

Enten said Vance has been a "drag" on Trump.

"J.D. Vance has actually, if anything, been a drag on the Republican side of the ticket, while Tim Walz has actually, if anything, helped Kamala Harris up a little bit. But the bottom line is here, this negative 11 points, no good. This plus four points, pretty good in today’s polarized environment," Enten said.

The CNN data reporter also said Vance had the worst net favorablity rating of all time heading into a VP debate.

"The only other person in negative net favorability territory is Dan Quayle back in 1988, with a -3 net favorability rating, if you know anything about VPs and the way that folks view them, you do not want to be in the company of Dan Quayle, JD Vance is in the company and is actually in a worse position going into his first debate than, of course, Dan Quayle was going into his first debate in 1988. And of course, that debate did not go very well," Enten said.

Enten said that low expectations for Vance might end up helping him in the debate, as Walz was favored to win the debate.

"Who do bettors think will win the first debate? In fact, they believe that Tim Walz is the favorite going into this first debate, JD Vance is actually the underdog, at least who the bettors think will win in those post-debate polls that we’ll obviously get later on," Enten said.

CBS News is set to host the vice presidential debate between Walz and Vance. Hosts Norah O'Donnell and Margaret Brennan will moderate the debate.

Fox News Digital reached out to JD Vance's team for comment.