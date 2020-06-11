CNN's Don Lemon accuses Trump officials of 'white-mansplaining' about systemic racism

CNN host Don Lemon accused President Trump and members of his administration of “white-mansplaining” on Wednesday night, saying systemic racism in America won’t go away until white men admit the issue exists.

The “CNN Tonight” host aired a montage of Trump officials with a text on the screen that read, “The president and his administration deny the existence of systemic racism as Americans demand justice.”

The montage included Attorney General William Bar, Trump himself and others.

Lemon, who CNN bills as a news anchor, laughed sarcastically before letting out a sigh when the clip finished. He then launched into his monologue and declared that it would be blunt because the conversation no longer needs to be "whispered" amid the current climate.

“We don’t have to whisper anymore, I’m just gonna say it,” Lemon said. “White men denying systemic racism, that is the essence of white entitlement. We do not need their permission, or sign their off, on what we know to be true and what we have lived. That is white-mansplaining.”

Lemon also said the issues would never be fixed unless people in power acknowledge that it is an actual problem.

“How can you solve this problem, this systemic racism that is killing people of color if you won’t even admit there’s a problem? First step, is admitting there’s a problem,” Lemon said. “America knows which way the wind is blowing. Even NASCAR is banning Confederate flags right now.”